Advertisement

Widow of man killed by South Dakota AG wants records private

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The widow of a man struck and killed on a South Dakota highway by the state’s attorney general is attempting to block the release of her husband’s mental health records.

A judge recently ordered several hospitals and clinics to provide records about Joe Boever’s psychiatric state.

The judge’s order came after a lawyer for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg alleged in court documents that Boever’s Sept. 12 death may have been a suicide.

The judge was to review the records before deciding whether any of the information is relevant to Ravnsborg’s upcoming trial.

Jenny Boever argues that she has substantial right to privacy under the South Dakota Constitution and that the records release might disclose sensitive information about her.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

Virus outbreak & North Dakota Schools
North Dakota’s plan for using federal funds for schools approved
File image
Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes in Red River Valley
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
Northern Cass grad released from hospital after 4 months in Sanford’s COVID unit
Shop with a Cop
‘Shop with a Cop’ Helps Area Students