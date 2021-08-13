Advertisement

Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes in Red River Valley

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -

The National Weather Service confirms the severe thunderstorms that moved through northern parts of the Red River Valley earlier this week produced six tornadoes.

The weather service’s damage assessment team says tornadoes were confirmed near Starkweather, east of Binford, north of Sharon, west of Northwood, near Davidson, and Key West, in northwest Minnesota.

The strongest tornado was near Sharon and was rated as an EF-2 with winds of 115 mph. The twister Monday destroyed a barn and toppled trees along a path of about three miles.

