U.S. officials: Earth in July hottest month on record

Global average temperature for the month of July was 62.1
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. weather officials say Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded. Friday’s announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the global average temperature of nearly 62.1 degrees in July edged records set in 2016 and tied in 2019 and 2020. Records go back 142 years. The heat was worst on land in the Northern Hemisphere such as the U.S. West, as well as parts of Europe and Asia. The northern land temperature records weren’t just set, they were smashed. NOAA’s chief says July adds to the disturbing and disruptive path of climate change.

