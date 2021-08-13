Advertisement

‘Shop with a Cop’ Helps Area Students

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police officers are helping kids get ready for the upcoming school year.

The cops and kids back to school shopping event took place Thursday night. Officers and kids went to Walmart on 55th Avenue South in Fargo to get school supplies, clothes, shoes and other necessities. This is the 3rd year the event has taken place.

