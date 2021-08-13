Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise, local health experts work to slow the spread of the Delta variant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pediatric COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country and it’s putting a strain on healthcare. Fargo’s Board of Health is hoping to head off any such problems from happening in Cass County.

”It’s very apparent that this issue on how to handle COVID and the insurgence of the delta variant is very polarized.” said Chelsey Matter at the August 13 Board of Health meeting.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Cass County are rapidly climbing. The county has jumped from 25 active cases to 246 active cases, with a 6.32% positivity rate in the past month. State health experts say the highly transmissible delta variant is likely the predominate variant in the state.

Fargo’s Board of Health is urging the community to be proactive now, to slow the spread of the delta variant to and prevent what is happening in other parts of the country.

“We have pediatric hospitals in the south now that are at capacity and without ICU beds, so it’s giving people pause and we look to return to congregate settings like school and what it means for our kids.” said Dr. Tracie Newman.

Desi Fleming said the hardest part has been convincing the community to be proactive instead of reactive to the delta variant.

“It’s really hard to get people to want to so mitigation strategies when they are just saying it’s not going to happen her, it’s not as bad as it was.” Fleming said, “That is the exact things we are trying to prevent and the problem with this delta variant is it moves much quicker if you don’t get ahead of it.”

The board’s recommendations echo the CDC, which include masking and vaccinations, but many remain skeptical of the vaccines.

Dr. Newman says the severe COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated, even those who are vaccinated are still catching the virus.

“The good news: our vaccines are working.” said Dr. Newman, “These infections are mild meaning they are preventing severe illness and hospitalizations and death, but it is still allowing delta to be spread.”

