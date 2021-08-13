Parents have options, homeschool experts give advice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo parents, who remain upset with the district’s decision to require masks, had the option on August 12 to learn about home schooling.

Experts shared their experiences and knowledge about what it takes to educate kids from home, and over 50 people showed up to the homeschooling 101 event. Several veteran home schoolers shared the ins and outs of how to teach kids from home. Some in attendance have been doing it for years, and some are starting their first year.

They started with breaking down the laws in both North Dakota and Minnesota, and touched on topics like how to balance teaching multiple kids, what to do if both parents work full time, and all the different curriculums and options families have out there. Nina Flipance has taught her daughter from home since she was born and said keeping options open for kids is very important.

”It’s just great to have choices. Kids are such individuals and to be able to chose what is right for a specific child is amazing.” said Flipance.

For parents who aren’t interested in home schooling, all school districts have the authority to offer distance learning in North Dakota, and Fargo Public Schools has approved this option for families for the 2021-22 school year.

