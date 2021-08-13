Advertisement

Parents have options, homeschool experts give advice

“It’s just great to have choices”
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo parents, who remain upset with the district’s decision to require masks, had the option on August 12 to learn about home schooling.

Experts shared their experiences and knowledge about what it takes to educate kids from home, and over 50 people showed up to the homeschooling 101 event. Several veteran home schoolers shared the ins and outs of how to teach kids from home. Some in attendance have been doing it for years, and some are starting their first year.

They started with breaking down the laws in both North Dakota and Minnesota, and touched on topics like how to balance teaching multiple kids, what to do if both parents work full time, and all the different curriculums and options families have out there. Nina Flipance has taught her daughter from home since she was born and said keeping options open for kids is very important.

”It’s just great to have choices. Kids are such individuals and to be able to chose what is right for a specific child is amazing.” said Flipance.

For parents who aren’t interested in home schooling, all school districts have the authority to offer distance learning in North Dakota, and Fargo Public Schools has approved this option for families for the 2021-22 school year.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo

Latest News

Shop with a Cop
‘Shop with a Cop’ Helps Area Students
Census: North Dakota’s oil counties, cities see big growth
Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan
6:00PM News August 12 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 12 - Part 2