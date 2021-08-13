Advertisement

Northern Cass grad released from hospital after 4 months in Sanford’s COVID unit

'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brady Munro, a 2016 graduate from Northern Cass, got to go home on August 12 after spending 4 months battling COVID-19 in Sanford’s COVID unit.

The same day he was release Munro fainted outside of Sanford’s downtown location. According to the CaringBridge website he was taken by ambulance to the west campus where he stayed for 5 hours.

“He was so upset...” said a writer on the website, “No real answers. We are home now.”

The website stated Munro is now home resting.

Munro became sick on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4. While in the hospital, he has experienced collapsed lungs, acute respiratory failure, ARDS, blood clots, sepsis, pneumonia and acute kidney injury. On April 14, the decision was made to sedate and intubate Brady to allow his body to recover and heal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo

Latest News

Shop with a Cop
‘Shop with a Cop’ Helps Area Students
10:00PM News August 12- Part 3
10:00PM News August 12- Part 3
10:00PM Weather August 12
10:00PM Weather August 12
10:00PM News August 12- Part 2
10:00PM News August 12- Part 2