Northern Cass grad released from hospital after 4 months in Sanford’s COVID unit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brady Munro, a 2016 graduate from Northern Cass, got to go home on August 12 after spending 4 months battling COVID-19 in Sanford’s COVID unit.

The same day he was release Munro fainted outside of Sanford’s downtown location. According to the CaringBridge website he was taken by ambulance to the west campus where he stayed for 5 hours.

“He was so upset...” said a writer on the website, “No real answers. We are home now.”

The website stated Munro is now home resting.

Munro became sick on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4. While in the hospital, he has experienced collapsed lungs, acute respiratory failure, ARDS, blood clots, sepsis, pneumonia and acute kidney injury. On April 14, the decision was made to sedate and intubate Brady to allow his body to recover and heal.

