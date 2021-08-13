NDT - Director of North Dakota Autism Center Retiring - August 13

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Co-Founder and Executive Director of the North Dakota Autism Center, Sandy Smith, announced her retirement. Sandy has been an important part of the NDAC over the last 15 years.

From 2006-2013, Sandy volunteered her time and talents to help start the NDAC as the president of the board of directors, and volunteer executive director. In 2014, she retired from Microsoft after 26 years to join NDAC as the full time Executive Director.

A few of her accomplishments include efforts to successfully change the law in North Dakota to allow the licensing of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, she was instrumental in the push for health insurance reform, requiring companies to pay for autism services, on many occasions she would take time to help guide parents through the different services ND provides, supporting and guiding families further west, as there are limited services.

Sandy has also made a significant improvement in the operation of NDAC, including implementing policies/procedures and building up our financial stability as a nonprofit organization.

Help celebrate Sandy on August 18 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Elmwood Park in West Fargo.

