Advertisement

NDT - Director of North Dakota Autism Center Retiring - August 13

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Co-Founder and Executive Director of the North Dakota Autism Center, Sandy Smith, announced her retirement. Sandy has been an important part of the NDAC over the last 15 years.

From 2006-2013, Sandy volunteered her time and talents to help start the NDAC as the president of the board of directors, and volunteer executive director. In 2014, she retired from Microsoft after 26 years to join NDAC as the full time Executive Director.

A few of her accomplishments include efforts to successfully change the law in North Dakota to allow the licensing of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, she was instrumental in the push for health insurance reform, requiring companies to pay for autism services, on many occasions she would take time to help guide parents through the different services ND provides, supporting and guiding families further west, as there are limited services.

Sandy has also made a significant improvement in the operation of NDAC, including implementing policies/procedures and building up our financial stability as a nonprofit organization.

Help celebrate Sandy on August 18 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Elmwood Park in West Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

NDT - What's Happening At Dakota Magic Casino - August 13
NDT - Dakota Magic Casino - August 13
NDT - Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness Center - August 13
NDT - Apex Physical Therapy talks Back Pain - August 13
NDT - The Role Of The LGBTQ Liaison - August 13
NDT - Fargo Police LGBTQ Liaison Officer - August 13
NDT - FM Pride Week - August 13
NDT - F-M Pride Week Events - August 13