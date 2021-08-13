Advertisement

NDT - Dakota Magic Casino - August 13

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s always something fun happening at the Dakota Magic Casino. Coming soon, they are launching Sportsbook Sports Betting.

The August promotion is “Hole in One” and at the Dakota Winds Golf Course they have the Big Fun Big Cup golf tournament coming up on August 21.

Plus, live entertainment is back. You’ll want to mark your calendars for the Bellamy Brothers on November 20.

