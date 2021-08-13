Advertisement

More firefighters needed in West Fargo as call volumes increase

West Fargo Fire Department
West Fargo Fire Department(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo leaders say they need two more fire stations and more staff in the fire department. Chief Dan Fuller says call volumes are trending up and response times are being pushed outside of acceptable limits.

Fuller adds that budget needs are going to double over the next five years, and these improvements could potentially raise the cost of fire protective services to residents to 33-cents per day.

Chief Fuller provided the information to West Fargo City Commissioners an overview of the fire department’s long-term goals based on the needs of the community.

You can watch the full presentation and get more details HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

U.S. officials: Earth in July hottest month on record
4:00PM News August 13 - Part 1
4:00PM News August 13 - Part 1
4:00PM Weather - August 13
4:00PM Weather - August 13
A police car.
Death investigation in Bena, MN