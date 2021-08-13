More firefighters needed in West Fargo as call volumes increase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo leaders say they need two more fire stations and more staff in the fire department. Chief Dan Fuller says call volumes are trending up and response times are being pushed outside of acceptable limits.

Fuller adds that budget needs are going to double over the next five years, and these improvements could potentially raise the cost of fire protective services to residents to 33-cents per day.

Chief Fuller provided the information to West Fargo City Commissioners an overview of the fire department’s long-term goals based on the needs of the community.

You can watch the full presentation and get more details HERE.

