Advertisement

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided.(JULIE JACOBSON | AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind” in 1987.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
CDC vaccine advisers recommend third Covid-19 dose for certain immunocompromised people....
CDC votes on booster shots
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says