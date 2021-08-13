Death investigation in Bena, MN

BENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says just before 4:00 Friday morning, they received a report for an accidental shooting at a home in Bena, MN. Deputies say a 3-year-old girl was shot accidentally by a 5-year-old boy.

Deputies say the girl was taken to the Deer River Hospital by family members, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues.

