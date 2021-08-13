Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
He told the FBI he was driven to kill his kids after being "enlightened" by QAnon and...
Conspiracy beliefs blamed for dad killing his 2 children
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals