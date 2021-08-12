Pride week kicks off in Fargo-Moorhead community
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride is back. It is not just about the parade and parties; it is about life and love with diversity in the LGBTQ community. There are 12 events over a four-day span to celebrate pride in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
The list of events and times are listed here:
Thursday, August 12th
• Family Skate Night - 6:30PM | Skate City ND, 3302 Interstate Blvd S, Fargo
• LGBT Trivia & Karaoke- 8PM | Rhombus Guys Pizza, 606 Main Ave, Fargo
• Pride Vinyl Night- 8PM | Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave, Fargo
Friday, August 13th
• Youth Pride - Drag Show - 7PM | Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo
• PRIDE Dance Party - 10PM | Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo (21+)
Saturday, August 14th
• Virtual PRIDE 5K – Anytime, Anywhere!
• PRIDE in the Park - 11AM | Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo
• PRIDE Block Party - 5PM | Outdoor Drag Show 8:30PM | Fargo Brewing Co., 610 University Dr N, Fargo (21+)
Sunday, August 15th
• PRIDE Interfaith Service - 12:30PM | Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo
• PRIDE Parade - 2PM | Downtown Fargo - Broadway & NP
• Post-Parade Celebration – Following Parade | Broadway Square | Broadway Square | 201 Broadway N, Fargo
• Ice Cream Social - 4PM (Approx.) | Pride Collective & Community Center, 1105 1st Ave S, Fargo
