Pride week kicks off in Fargo-Moorhead community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride is back. It is not just about the parade and parties; it is about life and love with diversity in the LGBTQ community. There are 12 events over a four-day span to celebrate pride in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The list of events and times are listed here:

Thursday, August 12th

• Family Skate Night - 6:30PM | Skate City ND, 3302 Interstate Blvd S , Fargo

• LGBT Trivia & Karaoke- 8PM | Rhombus Guys Pizza, 606 Main Ave , Fargo

• Pride Vinyl Night - 8PM | Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave , Fargo

Friday, August 13th

• Youth Pride - Drag Show - 7PM | Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S , Fargo

• PRIDE Dance Party - 10PM | Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S , Fargo (21+)

Saturday, August 14th

• Virtual PRIDE 5K – Anytime, Anywhere!

• PRIDE in the Park - 11AM | Island Park, 616 1st St. S , Fargo

• PRIDE Block Party - 5PM | Outdoor Drag Show 8:30PM | Fargo Brewing Co., 610 University Dr N , Fargo (21+)

Sunday, August 15th

• PRIDE Interfaith Service - 12:30PM | Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo

• PRIDE Parade - 2PM | Downtown Fargo - Broadway & NP

• Post-Parade Celebration – Following Parade | Broadway Square | Broadway Square | 201 Broadway N, Fargo

• Ice Cream Social - 4PM (Approx.) | Pride Collective & Community Center, 1105 1st Ave S , Fargo

