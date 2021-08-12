Advertisement

Pride week kicks off in Fargo-Moorhead community

Pride Week will kick off tonight with a family skate night, LGBT trivia with karaoke and pride vinyl night. There are 12 events over a four-day span to celebrate pride in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Pride Week will kick off tonight with a family skate night, LGBT trivia with karaoke and pride...
Pride Week will kick off tonight with a family skate night, LGBT trivia with karaoke and pride vinyl night. There are 12 events over a four-day span to celebrate pride in the Fargo-Moorhead area.(FM Pride Collective)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride is back. It is not just about the parade and parties; it is about life and love with diversity in the LGBTQ community. There are 12 events over a four-day span to celebrate pride in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The list of events and times are listed here:

Thursday, August 12th

Family Skate Night - 6:30PM  | Skate City ND, 3302 Interstate Blvd S, Fargo

LGBT Trivia & Karaoke- 8PM  |  Rhombus Guys Pizza, 606 Main Ave, Fargo

Pride Vinyl Night- 8PM  |  Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave,  Fargo

Friday, August 13th

Youth Pride - Drag Show - 7PM |  Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo

PRIDE Dance Party - 10PM  |  Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo (21+)

Saturday, August 14th

Virtual PRIDE 5K – Anytime, Anywhere!

PRIDE in the Park - 11AM  |  Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo

PRIDE Block Party  - 5PM |  Outdoor Drag Show 8:30PM |  Fargo Brewing Co., 610 University Dr N,  Fargo (21+)

Sunday, August 15th

PRIDE Interfaith Service - 12:30PM  |  Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo

PRIDE Parade - 2PM  |  Downtown Fargo - Broadway & NP

Post-Parade Celebration – Following Parade  |  Broadway Square | Broadway Square | 201 Broadway N, Fargo

Ice Cream Social - 4PM (Approx.)  |  Pride Collective & Community Center, 1105 1st Ave S, Fargo

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo
A train jumped the tracks near Grafton, ND.
Train derails in Walsh County, ND

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Authorities investigating church burglary in Nimrod
Fire Investigation
Grass fire destroys two buildings, vehicle in Polk County
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.
UTV stolen from Newman Outdoor Field
10:00PM Weather August 11
10:00PM Weather August 11