Polk County K9 getting body armor

Polk County Sheriff's Office K9 Officer Rex
Polk County Sheriff's Office K9 Officer Rex(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Rex’s vest is sponsored by Mark and Joan Lee of McIntosh, Minnesota, and will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies. The potentially lifesaving body armor is custom fitted. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

