Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say one of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died.

The other twin has been released from a hospital.

Hibbing police say the boys were reported missing Monday evening.

Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. About an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke a vehicle window to get them out.

Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat and were taken to Minnesota hospitals.

Police say the surviving twin has been treated and released.

Police do not suspect foul play, but investigators are considering charges.

