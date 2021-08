FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kayla Houchin has been passionate about baking her whole life and now she has a business to share her delicious and beautiful treats with others.

You can get sweets from Sonder Bakehouse, and they also host birthday parties, baking classes and teambuilding events.

Learn more at SonderBakehouse.com

