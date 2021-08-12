Advertisement

NDT - Brats ‘n Hots for Golden Drive Homeless Kids - August 12

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Golden Drive Homeless Kids is an organization all about bringing awareness and support to homeless people in our community. You can help support them by grabbing a brat or a hot dog at Cashwise this week.

Folks with the Golden Drive will be at the Cashwise on 13th Avenue South in Fargo from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. Pick up a brat or hot dog and a soda or water for just $2.

