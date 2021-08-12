MSUM to require masks starting Monday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead says starting Monday, August, 16th, all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask in indoor settings.

MSU Moorhead’s masking requirement will remain in place until further notice. The school says they will reevaluate when Clay County is in the low or moderate transmission level for 14 consecutive days.

