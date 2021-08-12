Advertisement

MSUM to require masks starting Monday

Minnesota State University Moorhead logo
Minnesota State University Moorhead logo(MSUM)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead says starting Monday, August, 16th, all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask in indoor settings.

MSU Moorhead’s masking requirement will remain in place until further notice. The school says they will reevaluate when Clay County is in the low or moderate transmission level for 14 consecutive days.

