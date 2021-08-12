Advertisement

Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of South Dakota homicide

Investigators say Stevenson intentionally crossed the center line on a highway and hit a car...
Investigators say Stevenson intentionally crossed the center line on a highway and hit a car driven by 43-year-old Dawn Meyer who was on her way to work.(Valley News Live)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say a Moorhead man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 homicide in eastern South Dakota.

18-year-old Gage Stevenson is being held on a first degree murder charge out of Watertown, South Dakota.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says officers apprehended the man after they were notified that an arrest warrant had been issued in South Dakota.

Watertown police reported in 2019 that a 16-year-old Moorhead boy was suspected of causing the death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer as he attempted suicide.

Police says the boy was driving a car when he slammed into an SUV on U.S. Highway 212 as Meyer was on her way to work.

Most Read

Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo
A train jumped the tracks near Grafton, ND.
Train derails in Walsh County, ND

Latest News

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Valley Today Weather - August 12
Valley Today Weather - August 12
Morning news headlines for Aug. 12th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY - Aug. 12th, 2021
Pride Week will kick off tonight with a family skate night, LGBT trivia with karaoke and pride...
Pride week kicks off in Fargo-Moorhead community