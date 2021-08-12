Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - New census figures show that Minnesota has grown a bit older, a bit less white and bit more metropolitan.

Minnesota’s white population dipped from 83.1% in 2010 to 76.3% in 2020, while the Black population grew from 5.1% to 6.9%.

Minnesotans age 18 and older make up 76.9% of the state’s population. The 18-plus population rose 9.2% from 2010 to 2020 while the growth in the under-18 population lagged at 2.6%.

Figures released earlier show Minnesota’s population grew from 5.3 million in 2010 to 5.7 million in 2020, just barely enough to let the state keep its eight congressional districts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.