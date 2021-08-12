Advertisement

Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - New census figures show that Minnesota has grown a bit older, a bit less white and bit more metropolitan.

Minnesota’s white population dipped from 83.1% in 2010 to 76.3% in 2020, while the Black population grew from 5.1% to 6.9%.

Minnesotans age 18 and older make up 76.9% of the state’s population. The 18-plus population rose 9.2% from 2010 to 2020 while the growth in the under-18 population lagged at 2.6%.

Figures released earlier show Minnesota’s population grew from 5.3 million in 2010 to 5.7 million in 2020, just barely enough to let the state keep its eight congressional districts.

