Grass fire destroys two buildings, vehicle in Polk County

NEAR FERTILE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A grass fire destroyed two buildings, a vehicle and a power pole near Fertile, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it was called about the fire around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The full extent of property damage is not known at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s report does not say if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.