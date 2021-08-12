Advertisement

Grass fire destroys two buildings, vehicle in Polk County

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR FERTILE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A grass fire destroyed two buildings, a vehicle and a power pole near Fertile, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it was called about the fire around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The full extent of property damage is not known at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s report does not say if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo
A train jumped the tracks near Grafton, ND.
Train derails in Walsh County, ND

Latest News

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.
UTV stolen from Newman Outdoor Field
10:00PM Weather August 11
10:00PM Weather August 11
10:00PM News August 11- Part 1
10:00PM News August 11- Part 1
10:00PM Sports August 11
10:00PM Sports August 11