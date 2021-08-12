FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is responding to the criticism and questions of parents in the district just 48 hours after the school board voted to make masks mandatory this school year, regardless of vaccination status.

Several of you reached out to us in that time as well, wanting us to take them to school leaders. Here’s what we found out:

The number one question FPS parents have: How long is this mask mandate going to last?

“What’s in place today might not be in place tomorrow. Our job is to respond to the data and the science and the guidance we receive,” Dr. Rupak Gandhi, FPS Superintendent said.

The second most-asked question: What if my kids don’t want to wear a mask and show up without one?

“Without a medical exemption, it may put them in a situation where they have to quarantine. That goes against what we all want, which is for our students to be in school,” Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi went on to say those without a mask will be provided one. He added that recurring non-compliance will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis as there’s not a specific disciplinary action plan in place.

“Please don’t put your students in a situation where they may be in conflict with school policies,” he said.

The third most-asked question: Why weren’t parents given any surveys like West Fargo families were?

Dr. Gandhi says he chose not to send one in an effort not to mislead anyone, as there was ‘a wide variety of factors’ the board weighed before their votes.

“I believe that if I had sent a survey prior to this board discussion, then it would have allowed individuals to assume that the results of the survey were going to be the sole determination for the board to make their decision,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Will opposing sports teams be impacted by the new mask mandate?

At this time, Dr. Gandhi says there has not been any guidance released or discussed about how sports teams will operate when playing at an FPS facility and vice-versa.

Has enrollment been impacted because of this decision?

“I would not be able to look and tell you today that we had an increase or decrease today specifically because of the board action on Tuesday,” he said. Dr. Gandhi explained enrollment numbers are always fluctuating.

He says it’s important to remember this year is not last year. Dr. Gandhi says as of now, there will not be a COVID-19 committee, and says students will not have restricted locker use.

Dr. Gandhi added while he knows there are high emotions on both sides, he reminds parents and students to be respectful and kind to teachers and staff at each school.

“They want what’s best for all of our students. I really hope parents don’t challenge them because they’re just doing what the district office and the board of education has asked them to do,” he said.

