Census: North Dakota’s oil counties, cities see big growth

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s McKenzie County was the fastest-growing county in the nation as the oil industry fueled a population that more-than doubled over the last decade.

Population data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed most of North Dakota’s growth occurred in the western part of the state and in the cities. The trends mean that legislative power will likely shift towards cities as a Republican-led committee shapes legislative districts this year.

