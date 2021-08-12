Cass County’s transmission level of COVID-19 now raised to ‘high’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County is now designated as having a high COVID-19 transmission rate. The CDC bases their determination on an average of new cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations, deaths, and testing.

On this day last year, Cass County had 15 new cases. Today, Cass County has 103 new cases. North Dakota Department of Health records state on Aug. 12, 2020, the state saw 87 new positive cases. One year later, NDDOH is reporting 151 new cases today.

Active COVID-19 cases in Cass County are now at 242 cases, compared to 20 active cases on July 1, officials say.

Active cases continue to span all age groups, including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Health Officer for Fargo Cass Public Health, Dr. Tracie Newman states ‘given this higher transmission status, we continue to stress the importance of vaccination to all who are eligible, as the majority of individuals being infected are in the unvaccinated population.’

According to CDC, the Delta variant has become the predominant variant, accounting for over 90% of cases in August. The ND Department of Health also confirms the Delta variant as the likely predominant variant in North Dakota. Important information about the Delta variant:

· The Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains, and may cause more than two times as many infections.

· People infected with the Delta variant carry much higher loads than with previous strains.

· The majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.

· Though rare, vaccinated individuals who become infected can spread the Delta variant to others. Most “breakthrough infections” are mild, meaning the vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.

· In recent weeks, children under the age of 12 have made up a substantially higher proportion of overall infections. A trend that is expected to continue.

In accordance with CDC guidance, Fargo Cass Public Health recommends a layered approach to prevention for the community, including masking in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, social distancing, adequate ventilation, and handwashing to help control the spread of COVID-19.

