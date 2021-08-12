Authorities investigating church burglary in Nimrod

NIMROD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find more information surrounding a church vandalism and burglary.

The Sheriff says on Saturday, Aug. 7 they received a call of a burglary and vandalism at the Lutheran church in Nimrod, MN.

The press release says there was no forced entry in the church, but a number of items were taken.

If you have any information on this, call the Wadena County Sheriff at 218-631-7600.

Nimrod is a small community east of Sebeka, MN.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.