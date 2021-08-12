Advertisement

Two men dead after separate car crashes in central MN

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 77-year-old man from Emily, MN is dead after a car crash south of Remer. Highway Patrol says around noon Wednesday, the man was northbound on Highway 6 when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Matthew Turner crossed over into the southbound lane and hit his vehicle. It’s unknown if alcohol was involved. Turner, from Pine River, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 77-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

A few hours later, Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man died after drifting off the road and striking several trees. That happened just before 6 Wednesday night on Deer Street North of 333rd Street in Aitkin County. The names of both men are expected to be released Thursday.

