10:00AM Webstream - Flood Diversion Site Visit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host a high-level site review of construction progress on the FM Area Diversion project, a first-of-its kind $2.75 billion stormwater and flood protection project that has broad local, regional, and federal support along with funding from all three sources.

Lt. Gen. Spellmon and U.S. Corps of Engineers St. Paul District Commander Col. Karl Jansen and other Corps officials will meet with U.S. Senator John Hoeven, MFDA leadership and local officials.

