Wilkin County Deputy awarded for saving life on area lake

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Wilkin County Deputy is being hailed a hero after saving someone trapped underwater in a lake.

The City of Barnesville posted on Facebook saying on July 4, authorities received a call of someone trapped in the weeds and underwater on Blue Eagle Lake.

Deputy Ryan Beattie lives close to the scene, and responded even though he wasn’t working that day.

Dpty. Beattie jumped into the water, untangled the person and brought them above water and to shore.

That swimmer is now alive and well, and Dpty. Beattie was awarded for his life-saving efforts in the community.

