Train derails in Walsh County, ND

A train jumped the tracks near Grafton, ND.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A train is blocking an intersection near Grafton, ND after it jumped the tracks.

The Walsh County Emergency Manager posted on Facebook, saying the train went off the tracks sometime overnight between Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In the picture you’ll notice what appears to be grain or another commodity spilled onto the road and a piece of the track sticking up in the air by the crossing arm.

U.S. Hwy. 81 is closed until further notice.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more information.

