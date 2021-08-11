Pilot identified from Tuesday fatal plane crash in Emmons County

EMMON’S COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pilot that died in a small engine plane crash out of Emmon’s County has been identified.

63-year-old Michel Gunia of Linton, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when his crop spraying aircraft struck a high voltage transmission line around 7:40am Tuesday morning. The impact caused disabling damage to the aircraft and crashed into a nearby field.

The crash occurred three miles south of Strasburg, North Dakota, near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 92nd Street Southeast. Gunia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP and FAA with the assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s Office.

