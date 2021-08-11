Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents are fed up and speaking out tonight against the Fargo Public School Board’s decision to require masks for all staff and students this fall regardless of vaccination status.

Some parents say their kids will defy the rules and will not wear masks come the first day of school, while others say they’re done with the district and are now looking into homeschooling or open enrolling elsewhere.

“It’s a little frustrating to feel like the board and the people making decisions are not listening to parents or the community,” Katie Stensgard said.

Masking didn’t go well for Stensgard’s four kids last year, so when Tuesday night’s decision was made, Stensgard says it was a unanimous decision to walk away.

“We’re just like, ‘Nope.’ We’re kind of done,” she said.

And several other parents tell Valley News Live that they’re doing the same. Many, like Stensgard, say they don’t feel heard or valued by the Fargo School Board or school leaders.

“I think we need to make public policy on what’s happening now, not worst-case scenario,” Stensgard said.

Stensgard says it’s not that she thinks masks are bad, rather, she says like West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools’ decisions, masking should be optional and a move each family gets to make a choice on.

“If you want to send your kids in a mask, that’s great! I think you should have that right. But I also think parents should also have the right to say, ‘No, I’ve done my own research,’” she said.

As for what’s next for her four kids, Stensgard says she’s unsure.

“Do we home school? Do we go to private school? Which, there’s so many great options, but financially is that something we can even afford? Or open enrollment? Which, now we missed the deadline for,” Stensgard said.

When asked if her four kids would be back in the district next year if FPS ditches its mask policy by then, Stensgard says it’s too soon to tell.

“Part of it comes down to we don’t want to be jumping back and forth, we want some stability for them. So, wherever we end up, it would be nice if we could continue there,” she said.

Stensgard says while what’s next in her children’s education is a big decision, she knows she’s not alone.

“This has really woken up parents that there are other options. Fargo Public Schools is not the only show in town,” she said.

FPS was not able to provide an on-camera interview regarding this story today.

