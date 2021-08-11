Advertisement

North Dakota Guard soldiers returning from Washington

US Capitol (Source: Wiki Commons)
US Capitol (Source: Wiki Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N,D, (AP) -

Members of a Bismarck-based North Dakota Army National Guard unit who were called to active duty in Washington, D.C. late last year have begun returning home.

Seventy soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the nation’s capital.

The unit flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the mission was to transport personnel and light cargo within what’s known as the National Capital Region.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that family members, friends and Guard leaders were at the Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot airports over the weekend to welcome home the first of the returning soldiers.

A ceremony to officially welcome home the soldiers and thank them for their service is planned in late October.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Pilot taken to hospital after nose dive crash in West Fargo
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Let Parents Decide That Picnic
Local Parents Band Together, Calling For Change
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano
Child porn charges: FBI asks for any victims from North Dakota to come forward
Two 15-year-olds hit by vehicle while crossing the street

Latest News

Burgum asks for federal help in dealing with storm damage
McKenzie County oil well fire
3 North Dakota oil well fires extinguished after 16 days
Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old...
Anonymous jury ordered for ex-cop in Daunte Wright’s death
Minnesota State Fair
Group sues for right to carry guns at Minnesota State Fair