FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Top talkers on North Dakota Today for Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Lisa and Heidi talk about masks in schools, the Fargo Little League team at the Little League World Series, Addie’s Royal Cupcakes and why you should keep an eye out for pink envelopes in Cass and Clay Counties this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.