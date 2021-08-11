Advertisement

NDT - Reigning Picnics - August 11

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Take your picnic up a notch with a new business called Reigning Picnics. You can schedule a date night, daddy-daughter picnic, afternoon with the girls, engagement announcement - whatever you’d like!

Reigning Picnics has different themes and styles to choose from. They set everything up, provide the food, and clean up afterward.

Find them @Reigning_Picnics on Instagram, @ReigningPicnics on Facebook and TikTok, or email them at reigning.picnics@gmail.com.

