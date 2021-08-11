NDT - Red Cross in need of Disaster Volunteers - August 11

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather experts are predicting a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground in the face of a busy disaster season.

Shelter Volunteers and Health Professionals Needed

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Disaster Action Team Members Needed

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Since January 1, the Minnesota and Dakotas Region has provided immediate emergency assistance to 2,400 people after more than 670 disasters, mostly home fires.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, start your volunteer journey today at redcross.org/mndaks.

