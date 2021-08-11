Advertisement

NDT - New Perspective Senior Living - August 11

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A New Perspective Senior Living in West Fargo, residents are back to enjoying activities with friends, excursions, and meals in the dining room again. Executive Director David Prissel talks about the great team members they have at New Perspective and what makes it such a great place to live.

New Perspective is located at 645 33rd Avenue East in West Fargo. You can contact them at 701-353-2810 or learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com.

