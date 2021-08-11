Advertisement

NDT - Local Veterans Organize Food Drive - August 11

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local Veterans service organizations are coming together to raise money and collect food items for the Great Plains Food Bank. The food drive and virtual food drive started on Sunday and will run at various sites until August 21.

The Fargo American Legion, Fargo VFW and Auxiliary, Fargo AM Vets and Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS, AMVETS Riders and West Fargo VFW are teaming up to help ensure no one goes hungry.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following locations now through August 21:

  • Fargo VFW (202 Broadway North)
  • West Fargo VFW (444 Sheyenne Street)
  • The AMVETS Club (1001 1st Avenue South in Fargo)

Food donations will also be collected at the Cash Wise located at 1401 33rd Street South in Fargo on Thursday, August 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Donations can be made at any time through the group’s virtual food drive HERE.

