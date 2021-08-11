Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, August 14th, the Cass-Clay Chapter of the Awesome Foundation will celebrate its five-year anniversary of giving by distributing pink envelopes with undisclosed amounts of cash.

They’ll be placed around Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, and various other communities in Cass and Clay counties between 6am and 2pm for random members of the community to find.

The finders are free to use the cash as they wish, but a note will encourage the finder to use the cash to add a spark of awesome to their community, like getting a coffee for a stranger, buying flowers for someone, or making a donation to their favorite local charity.

Finders can let Awesome Cass Clay know what they did with the money by e-mailing cassclay@awesomefoundation.org or post it on Facebook @AwesomeFoundationCassClay.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate our anniversary in such a fun way,” says Brandi Malarkey, dean of the local Awesome Foundation chapter.

For five years, the chapter has given away a $1,000 each month for awesome ideas of all sorts. The group invites people to apply for their monthly $1,000 gift. Recipients do not need to be associated with a non-profit. Applications can be made at awesomefoundation.org/en/chapters/cassclay.

