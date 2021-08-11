Advertisement

Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and at least 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people as the highly contagious delta variant surges.

The Minnesota Department of Health says those figures represent a tiny fraction of the state’s immunized population.

The state will begin reporting breakthrough case numbers weekly.

But the department cautions that the numbers will lag because of reporting delays. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Gov. Tim Walz says he’s encouraged that the state has recorded a jump in vaccinations over the last few days to its highest levels since May.

