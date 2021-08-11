Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

