Advertisement

Man appeals child abuse conviction to North Dakota Supreme Court

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man found guilty of child abuse for assaulting a woman in front of a young girl is appealing his conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Fifty-three-year-old Brent Castleman, of Minot, was convicted last year of child abuse. The woman had secretly recorded the assault and the girl crying after witnessing the attack. The recording was played for the jury during Castleman’s trial. He was convicted of the single child abuse charge and acquitted of second child abuse charge. Castleman argues that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to convict him of Class B felony.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Omaha pilot identified in nosedive crash in West Fargo
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Covid-19 graphic
Minnesota Department of Health provides data on vaccine breakthrough cases
Reggie Bethel mugshot
UPDATE: Man facing murder charges following death of young boy
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano
Child porn charges: FBI asks for any victims from North Dakota to come forward

Latest News

Common security challenges that local companies face
Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers
vaccinations
Altru Health also requiring staff be vaccinated against COVID-19
Mr. Food - Orzo Stuffed Peppers - August 11
Mr. Food - Orzo Stuffed Peppers - August 11