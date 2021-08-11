HoDo found not guilty in civil case on deadly fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is found not guilty in the civil case involving a deadly fight outside its doors.

The case stems from a fight in May of 2017 involving Jamie Grant, Christopher Sang and Darren Patterson. Darren Patterson was convicted of throwing a punch that killed Jamie Grant.

Grant died nine days after the fight and Sang suffered a traumatic brain injury from it.

Sang along with Grant’s wife sued the HoDo for $2.5 million, saying staff there should have known the three men were going to fight after getting kicked out of the bar. A witness for the HoDo said its staff would have no authority over anyone outside of its doors and they did the right thing.

This verdict means the hotel will not have to pay anything to the plaintiffs.

