Advertisement

HoDo found not guilty in civil case on deadly fight

Verdict reached
Verdict reached(VNL)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is found not guilty in the civil case involving a deadly fight outside its doors.

The case stems from a fight in May of 2017 involving Jamie Grant, Christopher Sang and Darren Patterson. Darren Patterson was convicted of throwing a punch that killed Jamie Grant.

Grant died nine days after the fight and Sang suffered a traumatic brain injury from it.

Sang along with Grant’s wife sued the HoDo for $2.5 million, saying staff there should have known the three men were going to fight after getting kicked out of the bar. A witness for the HoDo said its staff would have no authority over anyone outside of its doors and they did the right thing.

This verdict means the hotel will not have to pay anything to the plaintiffs.

You can find previous reporting on the trial in the links below.

RECAP: Testimony continues in civil trial against downtown bar, restaurant
Trial: Man who threw fatal punch, expert witness testify that HoDo could have done more to prevent 2017 fight
Trial: Expert says fatal punch was predictable, HoDo staff could have prevented it
Civil case against HoDo now in jurors hands, new expert says staff acted ‘reasonably’

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Pilot taken to hospital after nose dive crash in West Fargo
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Let Parents Decide That Picnic
Local Parents Band Together, Calling For Change
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano
Child porn charges: FBI asks for any victims from North Dakota to come forward
Covid-19 graphic
Minnesota Department of Health provides data on vaccine breakthrough cases

Latest News

63-year-old Michel Gunia of Linton, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when his crop spraying...
Pilot identified from Tuesday fatal plane crash in Emmons County
Reading over the summer is critical when combating reading loss. Today is the last day for the...
Celebrating children using their summer to combat reading loss
NDT - Red Cross in Need of Disaster Volunteers - August 11
NDT - Red Cross in Need of Disaster Volunteers - August 11
NDT - Make-A-Wish Milestone - August 11
NDT - Make-A-Wish Milestone - August 11