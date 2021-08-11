Fargo Public School students, staff required to wear masks in district buildings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School Board voted during Tuesday’s meeting to require students and staff to once again wear masks when in a district building.

The discussion on the topic was seemingly split among the community.

“Because of Delta, pediatric infections are rising. The fact that because of Delta pediatric hospitalizations are rising. The fact that nearly 20% of all infections are adolescents. The very simple fact is that masks just work,” said a parent.

Another parent disagreed on the topic saying, “I really just can’t believe we as adults are here to cover children’s faces with cloth or paper masks.”

Health professionals were also brought in to argue why following the recommendation may be the right choice for the school board.

“The Delta variant is many more times more transmissible than the initial Alpha variant, which makes it just as contagious as chickenpox,” said Dr. Mauriello, a pediatrician for Sanford Hospital.

The board was also still split on the matter.

“Those of you who feel masks are necessary or even legal by the perspective of them being a medical instrument that we’re forcing your child to wear, I think you should have the ability to not have your child masked up too,” said David Paulson, a Fargo Public School Board member.

School Board member Tracie Newman objected to the idea of not having masks in schools.

“The whole point of this is to be preventative and guide schools in the safest way possible.,” she said.

The discussion also looked into the number of COVID-19 cases from over the summer without any mask guidance.

While there were only a hand full of cases, Fargo public School health officials say they have noticed a trend.

“I have received cases from students and staff members within the last couple of weeks at a higher rate than I have all summer,” said the school representative.

Ultimately, the board decided to follow the guidelines recommended by public health officials.

That decision left some parents with disappointment about their kids having to return to school with a mask.

In West Fargo, masks will be optional. Click here to read more on that.

Masks will also be optional in Grand Forks and Moorhead. East Grand Forks is hopeful to make a decision next Tuesday.

