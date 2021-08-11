Advertisement

EGF PD asks for help for officer after heart transplant

Detective Hart leaving hospital after heart transplant in May 2021
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department is putting out a call for help. Detective Tony Hart is back at work after his heart transplant this spring. His brothers in blue say while he’s growing stronger every day, his medical bills are growing, too. He not only continues dialysis and rehab appointments several times a week, but also has regular follow-up appointments in Rochester.

There’s a benefit for Detective Hart August 26 at the Eagle’s Club from 4:00 - 9:00pm. They’re are seeking donations from the community of funding and items for the silent auction. They say every donation, no matter how big or small, does not go unnoticed.

Tax-deductible contributions can be made to the EGFPD Police Association or can be deposited directly into the Tony Hart account at Frandsen Bank in EGF. Donations for the auction can be brought to the EGF Police Department.

