DNR Crews Work to put out Fire in Bemidji

(Live 5)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews have been working for hours to put out a fire spanning two acres. It’s north of North Country Park in Bemidji. DNR airplanes are dumping water in hopes of gaining control of the flames. Officials remind you that these planes have to fly low to be effective. They say they’ve taken several 911 calls asking about the low-flying planes. Ground crews are also working to put out hot spots.

