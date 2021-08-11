Advertisement

Civil case against HoDo now in jurors hands, new expert says staff acted ‘reasonably’

Dumbaugh testifies Tuesday morning
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Closing arguments in the civil trial against a popular downtown bar and restaurant ended late Tuesday afternoon. The case is now up to a jury to decide if the Hotel Donaldson could have foreseen and prevented a fatal 2017 fight from happening outside its doors.

45-year-old Jamie Grant and Christopher Sang were struck on May 27, 2017 by Darren Patterson.

“The situation, as we discussed, unfolded very quickly, so I think that everyone was acting as best they could and in a reasonable manner,” Elizabeth Dumbaugh testified Tuesday morning.

Dumbaugh is a hired expert witness for the Hotel Donaldson. She works in as a security consultant in Florida. She countered the two other experts jurors heard from earlier in the trial, as she stated HoDo staff did exactly what they should have on that May night.

“Their actions were in accordance with what a reasonable procedure is, that they de-escalated the situation, they separated the parties and then they asked them to leave so that is reasonable,” Dumbaugh said.

Dumbaugh testified that there is not a written standard in the industry on what to do in an altercation between customers, as each situation is unique and should be handled with discretion.

“Your procedures and your guidelines need to be broad enough so that people can use their discretion based upon the unique circumstances that are in front of them. You don’t want it to be so narrow that they can’t actually make a good decision during the event,” she said. “Because there’s no written national standard, the national standard is reasonable care. So, what would a reasonable individual do with this set of circumstances?”

Dumbaugh stated HoDo staff de-escalated the fight between Patterson, Grant and Sang, as well as called 911, which she stated was all a ‘reasonable procedure’ would ask for. She went on to state that there would be ‘no scenario’ where she would train staff to go off the property to break up a fight.

“First of all, the hotel employees would not have any authority on property outside their own. They would potentially be putting themselves in harms way,” Dumbaugh said.

Jurors are expected to continue their deliberations tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

