Celebrating children using their summer to combat reading loss

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reading over the summer is critical when combating reading loss. Today is the last day for the Little Red Reading Bus Program at the West Fargo Public Library.

The Little Red Reading Bus books had over 3,000 visits across 140 of their bus stops. This program provided free opportunities to read, play and create memories at local parks.

Even though the Little Red Reading Bus program route ends today, there will be another chance of a fun reading-related event on Thursday, August 12th. The West Fargo Public Library alongside the West Fargo Park District will host a Red Every Day Fest, also known as R.E.D Fest.

At this event, there will be games, activities, reading, face painting, inflatables and more for all the kids. There will be free hot dogs, chips and a drink served while supplies last.

August 12th is the last opportunity to pick up your prizes from this year’s Summer Boost program. Attendees can pick up their prizes either at Little Red Reading Bus stops before August 12th or at the library service desk on or before August 12th.

The R.E.D Fest will go from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on August 12th at Rendezvous Park in West Fargo.

