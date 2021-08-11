Advertisement

Bethany Retirement Living Requires Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bethany Retirement Living Center says in light of the growing threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19, they will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, volunteers, vendors and contractors.

Bethany says more than 93% of employees are already vaccinated and that any unvaccinated Bethany employees will need to start the vaccination series by September 15th and complete the series by October 15th.

Starting August 31st, all new employees will also be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine. Bethany says contractors, vendors and volunteers going into any Bethany buildings will be required to be vaccinated by September 15th.

