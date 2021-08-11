3 North Dakota oil well fires extinguished after 16 days

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) -

Authorities say fires involving three oil wells in McKenzie County were brought under control over the weekend after they had burned for 16 days.

Crews put out the fire at the first well northeast of Watford City last Tuesday and extinguished the final well on Saturday.

An inspector from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was headed to the site to talk with personnel there and do a visual inspection.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that an early estimate Petro-Hunt provided the state indicated that 4,200 gallons of oil and 4,200 gallons of produced water spilled in the incident.

Produced water is also known as brine or saltwater, and it comes up alongside oil and gas in wells.

