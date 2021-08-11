Advertisement

3 North Dakota oil well fires extinguished after 16 days

McKenzie County oil well fire
McKenzie County oil well fire(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) -

Authorities say fires involving three oil wells in McKenzie County were brought under control over the weekend after they had burned for 16 days.

Crews put out the fire at the first well northeast of Watford City last Tuesday and extinguished the final well on Saturday.

An inspector from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was headed to the site to talk with personnel there and do a visual inspection.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that an early estimate Petro-Hunt provided the state indicated that 4,200 gallons of oil and 4,200 gallons of produced water spilled in the incident.

Produced water is also known as brine or saltwater, and it comes up alongside oil and gas in wells.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is trapped with unknown injuries
UPDATE: Pilot taken to hospital after nose dive crash in West Fargo
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Let Parents Decide That Picnic
Local Parents Band Together, Calling For Change
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano
Child porn charges: FBI asks for any victims from North Dakota to come forward
Two 15-year-olds hit by vehicle while crossing the street

Latest News

Burgum asks for federal help in dealing with storm damage
US Capitol (Source: Wiki Commons)
North Dakota Guard soldiers returning from Washington
Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old...
Anonymous jury ordered for ex-cop in Daunte Wright’s death
Minnesota State Fair
Group sues for right to carry guns at Minnesota State Fair